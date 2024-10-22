Will Mnangagwa go against the trend in the region?

Plans by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa to contest a third term are not only unconstitutional but are against the trend in the region where most leaders are now serving only two terms.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he will abide by the constitution and will therefore step down in 2028 but the persistence by his party that he must stay on gives the impression that deep down Mnangagwa wants to stay on and is testing the waters.

The argument by the party is that it wants Mnangagwa to see his vision of propelling Zimbabwe to an upper middle income country by 2030 fulfilled, but analysts say the vision of an organisation or country cannot be bound to one person. It must be an organisation’s or a national vision which can be carried through by anyone who belongs to that organisation.

Put simply, the vision to develop Zimbabwe into an upper middle income country by 2030 should be the vision of ZANU-PF that can be carried out by anyone leading that party. It should, therefore, not be pinned to one person.

Critics have also questioned why the ruling party started discussing the succession issue barely six months into Mnangagwa’s second five-year term.

The answer, according to Tshinga Dube, who died this month and was declared a national hero, is that those advocating for the third term are doing so for their own personal interests and not those of the country or even those of Mnangagwa.

Dube said, a month before this death, “There are various opinions on the succession issue. Most of the members in the party have said he should hang on to power, but he has said that he will follow the Constitution. We have not heard him saying he wants to cling on to power beyond his term of office but we should know that while men propose, God disposes.

“We do not know what is going to happen in four years to come, even spirit mediums do not know, only God knows. Advisers are problematic, those advising him are only looking at things that benefit themselves only.

“We must be careful with advice that we give to the President so that it does not benefit individuals only because we want his legacy to remain; these things can destroy his legacy after working so hard as minister, survived hangman’s noose and at the end of the day his legacy is destroyed like that,’’ Dube was quoted by Newsday as saying.

Mnangagwa is right to say he wants to stick to the national constitution. This is the trend in the region.

Tanzania has so far had six presidents. Only Julius Nyerere stayed in power for 23 years, first as Prime Minister and then as President. His successors- Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete served 10 years each. John Magufuli died in office one year after winning elections to serve his second term allowing his deputy Samia Suluhu Hassan to take over. Tanzania holds its national elections next year. The smooth succession has allowed Chama cha Mapinduzi to stay in power since independence in 1962.

In Mozambique, founding President Samora Machel was in power for 11 years before being killed in a plane crash. His successor Joaquim Chissano stayed on for 19 years. Armando Guebuza served two terms and was succeeded by Filipe Nyusi. Mozambique held its elections this month and the results are still pending. Frelimo (Front for the Liberation of Mozambique) has been in power since independence in 1975.

