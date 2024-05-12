Why Zimbabwe white farmers lost their R2 billion land damages claim in South Africa

Twenty-five white Zimbabwean farmers who took their R2 billion land damages claim to the South African courts after allegedly being denied access to the Zimbabwean courts lost the case at Constitutional Court because it had prescribed, that is, it was now out of time.

Afriforum, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on the interests of afrikaners, which was representing the farmers, said it would continue the fight probably in other countries.

Below is the 49-page ConCourt judgement:

