It may now be merely academic but The Insider has found it necessary to publish Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s judgement on why he issued a provisional order barring self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu from making further recalls of legislators who were elected in August under the CCC ticket.

Tshabangu had already made two recalls necessitating by-elections on 9 December and 3 February.

Below is the 17-page judgement:

