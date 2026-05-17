Why I had a girlfriend two months after my wife’s death

This is a true story about the challenges and loneliness I faced when my wife of 39-years died in July 2020, just a few months after the Covid-19 outbreak.

I was 68. The loneliness was so intense that I just felt I needed company. Someone to talk to. But I was also very selective. The woman I ended up with was working some one thousand kilometres away in Johannesburg. I was in Bulawayo. We were at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak which barred travelling.

To read what happened, you can buy this booklet for only $1.

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Happy reading.

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