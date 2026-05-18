Why I had a girlfriend two months after my wife’s death- Take 1

I had always considered it a curse for a wife to die before her husband. And I was right. I did not even last two months before I had a girlfriend after my wife of thirty-nine years died. I did not understand why, because at one time, I had spent a whole ten months apart from my wife. I did not sleep with any woman during those ten months. I did not even have a single wet dream during that period either. But the two months after my wife’s death looked like eternity. My life had just become empty. Void……………

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