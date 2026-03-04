Who started the war?

It is now 47 years since I wrote the short story below for a South African African publication, the Staffrider. Zimbabwe was called Zimbabwe-Rhodesia at the time. South Africa was more than a decade away from majority rule. The short story was incorporated in a book entitled: Forced Landing, a collection of short stories and essays by South Africans who included:
Bishop Desmond Tutu
Toivo Herman ja Toivo
Chicks Nkosi
Xolile Guma
Mbuleko Vizikhungo Mzamane
James Matthews
Moteane Melamu
Kaizer Ngwenya
Bereng Setuke
Mathatha Tsedu
Bessie Head
Sipho Sepamla
Ahmed Essop
Mafika Pascal Gwala
Mtutuzeli Matshoba
Bob Leshoa
Miriam Tlali
Mothobi Mutloatse
Mango Tshabangu
Achmed Dangor
Mongani Wally Serote
Obed Musi
Jacky Heyns
Black Stan Motjuwadi
Here is the story:
