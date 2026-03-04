Who started the war?

It is now 47 years since I wrote the short story below for a South African African publication, the Staffrider. Zimbabwe was called Zimbabwe-Rhodesia at the time. South Africa was more than a decade away from majority rule. The short story was incorporated in a book entitled: Forced Landing, a collection of short stories and essays by South Africans who included:

Bishop Desmond Tutu

Toivo Herman ja Toivo

Chicks Nkosi

Xolile Guma

Mbuleko Vizikhungo Mzamane

James Matthews

Moteane Melamu

Kaizer Ngwenya

Bereng Setuke

Mathatha Tsedu

Bessie Head

Sipho Sepamla

Ahmed Essop

Mafika Pascal Gwala

Mtutuzeli Matshoba

Bob Leshoa

Miriam Tlali

Mothobi Mutloatse

Mango Tshabangu

Achmed Dangor

Mongani Wally Serote

Obed Musi

Jacky Heyns

Black Stan Motjuwadi

Here is the story:

