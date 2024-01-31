Who owns Chamisa’s face?

The claim by Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu that the party has the sole legal rights to use its former leader Nelson Chamisa’s face as a party symbol is false, according to fact-checking organisation Zimfact.

Chamisa resigned from CCC last week at the party’s second anniversary leaving party members, especially legislators in a quandary.

His former spokesman Promise Mkwananzi claims he is acting leader of the party while Tshabangu says that the party is setting up proper structures and has appointed Nqobizitha Mlilo as party spokesman.

“It must be clear, those wanting to follow Politics of the big man let them go,we stand for Politics of the good idea,we’re not shaken whatsoever,a lot of confused decorated members are calling me asking how it will go,we stand with democracy and transparency as our initial goal,” Tshabangu said on his X handle.

There have been claims that Tshabangu does not have any X handle.

