Stories

Who is getting what in Zimbabwe 2024 budget

Zimbabwe has unveiled a $58.2 trillion budget with nearly 18% of the amount going to education.

Primary and Secondary education is getting $8 trillion while Higher and Tertiary education was allocated $2.4 trillion.

Health is second with $6.3 trillion followed by Lands and Agriculture with $4.3 trillion.

Home Affairs with $3.9 trillion is next followed by Defence with $3.6 trillion.

Government departments had bid for $110 trillion but were given just slightly over half.

Here are the allocations by ministry of department:

Charles Rukuni

