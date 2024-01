Nearly 500 businesses benefited from the foreign currency auction system in December getting US$16.7 million.

A total of US$685.4 million was paid out with the bulk, US$651 million coming from foreign currency accounts. And probably for the first time, the interbank market paid out more than the auction disbursing US$17.6 million.

So far US$4.1 billion has been disbursed since the auction was introduced in June 2020.

Below is a list of who got what in December.

