Which is the most innovative country in the world – The answer

Switzerland is the most innovative country in the world according to the 2025 Global Innovative Index, ahead of economic and industrial giants, the United States and China.

The United States is third after Sweden while China is at number 10, behind South Korea, Singapore, United Kingdom, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark.

Switzerland topped the index for the 15th consecutive year while China entered the top 10 for the first time and is the only upper-middle income country in the top 30.

The Global Innovative Index ranks countries on their ability to foster research and entrepreneurship and is based on 78 indicators.

(45 VIEWS)