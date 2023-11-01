Where to now for Chamisa as SADC endorses Zimbabwe elections?

The Southern African Development Community has endorsed the recent elections in Zimbabwe but the Citizens Coalition for Change continues to bury its head in the sand calling on SADC to uphold its Observer Mission report.

SADC chairman, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, in his opening remarks to the SADC extra ordinary summit yesterday said:“Your Excellencies, allow me to congratulate His Excellency, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Majesty King Mswati (III) for the exemplary elections that were recently conducted in your countries where there was tranquillity and the orderly manner in which they took place constituted a major victory for democracy and contribution to peace and stability amongst everyone in the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

“Allow me to express our hope that this same spirit will also be seen in the elections that will take place in the Republic of Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

In its statement on the summit, CCC gives the impression that SADC did not reach any decision on the Zimbabwe elections but is likely to do so when leaders meet physically on Saturday, 4 November.

