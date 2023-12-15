What transpired in Parliament yesterday before CCC members were kicked out

Citizens Coalition for Change Members of Parliament were kicked out of the House yesterday after they started chanting: Ndimi makauraya hazvina mhosva pahukama before the swearing in of Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Scott Sakupwanya.

Police had to be called in after the legislators refused to leave the House saying it was their right to express themselves.

One legislator protested: “There is nothing honourable about Scott. Scott killed people in Mabvuku, Masaya was killed by Scott in Mabvuku. There is nothing honourable about Scott. He should leave the House, he is an intruder. We were truly elected here and we must express ourselves. Scott has got blood on his hands. Scott killed Masaya in Mabvuku.”

The CCC legislators were suspended for four sittings.

Here is what transpired:

ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE HON. SPEAKER

SWEARING IN OF NEW MEMBERS

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Members, I have to inform the House that on Wednesday, 13th December, Parliament was notified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in terms of Section 46 (17) (b) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that Sakupwanya Pedzai…

HON. MAHERE: On point of order, Mr. Speaker Sir! – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible injections] –

THE HON. SPEAKER: Order, Order, please take your seat. Do not be over excited please! Sakupwanya Pedzai was duly elected unopposed as a Member of the National Assembly for the Mabvuku -Tafara Constituency.

Parliament was also notified by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in terms of Section 67 (3) of the Electoral Act – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible injections] – Order! Do not be over-excited. Sakupwanya Pedzai of ZANU PF Party had, with effect from the 9th of December, 2023 been duly elected unopposed – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – please do not invite me to take drastic action against you. Sakupwanya has been duly elected unopposed as a Member of the National Assembly for the Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency. Parliament was also notified by ZEC in terms of Section 67 (3) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that with effect from 10th December 2023, the following Members were duly elected as Members of the National Assembly for the specified constituencies. Hon. Thusani Ndou of ZANU PF Party, as a Member of the National Assembly for Beitbridge West Constituency; Hon. Chineke Muchimba of ZANU PF Party, as a Member of the National Assembly for Binga North Constituency; Hon. Rajeshkumari Modi of ZANU PF Party, as a Member of the National Assembly for the Bulawayo South Constituency; Hon. Arthur Mujeyi of ZANU PF, as a Member of the National Assembly for Cowdray Park Constituency – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Hon. Members on my left, you are aware of the Constitutional processes that took place and the courts also determined.

The next is Tendai Chitura Nyathi of the CCC Party, as a Member of the National Assembly for Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency; Hon. Phatisiwe Machangu of ZANU PF Party, as a Member of the National Assembly for Lupane East Constituency; Hon Charles Moyo of CCC Party, as Member of the National Assembly for Mzilikazi Constituency and Hon. Albert Tawanda Mavunga of ZANU PF Party, as a Member of the National Assembly for Nketa Constituency.

Now, Section 128 (1) of the Constitution provides that before a Member of Parliament takes a seat – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order, Order!

CCC Members broke into song: ‘Ndimi makauraya hazvina mhosva pahukama’ …



