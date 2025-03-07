What the Zimbabwe Catholic bishops said about Mnangagwa’s third term, corruption and inequality

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has rubbished the latest pastoral letter from the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference which called on the government to focus on things that matter like combating corruption and addressing inequality rather than on distractions like the “third term”.

Charamba said the issue of the third term under which the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front wants to extend Mnangagwa’s term which ends in 2028 to 2030 is “dead and buried”

According to the Herald, Charamba said: “The bishops raised the issue of the debate around the Presidential term of office. Whilst this is really within their remit to proffer views and ideas on the matter, what Government found a bit disturbing is the fact that the Bishops conference is pronouncing itself on a matter which is in fact dead and buried.

“The President, some two or so weeks ago, met with editors and made it very clear and in plain language that he has no intention whatsoever of pushing for an extension of his term beyond what is constitutionally provided for. It is therefore rather surprising that the eminent bishops decided to revisit what in fact is now a closed matter. When the party or any citizens express a desire to change the Constitution to accommodate an extra term for the President, that wish does not and cannot close the matter.

“The nominee for that extension has to want to have that term extended, isn’t it? This is why we talk about what we call an acceptance speech or a statement. The President has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting that proposal which is coming from the party and from society. And once the nominee has turned down the proposal, then it means the debate on the matter, whilst it may continue in society, cannot have any serious executive implication, in which case one does not expect the Holy fathers and Bishops to continue to harp on a matter which in fact stands closed.”

What had the bishops actually said?

Below is their 3-page Lenten pastoral letter.

