What the SADC extraordinary summit in Luanda discussed

The Southern African Development Community extraordinary summit in Angola today focussed on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo but it also received an update on the elections in the SADC member states and noted the report of the SADC Election Observation Mission to the harmonised elections in the Republic of Zimbabwe held in August 2023, and the general elections in the Kingdom of Eswatini in September 2023.

Below is the communique issued after the summit

Communiqué of the Extra-Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government

The Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), hereafter called Summit, was held on 04 November 2023, in Luanda, Republic of Angola.

Summit was officially opened and chaired by, His Excellency Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of SADC.

Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government or their representatives:

Angola: H.E. President Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Democratic Republic of Congo: H.E. President Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

South Africa: H.E. President Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan

Zambia: H.E. President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Kingdom of Lesotho: The Right Honourable Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane

Samuel Matekane

Namibia: H.E. the Vice President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba

Botswana: Honourable Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign

Affairs

Malawi: Honourable Nancy Gladys Tembo, MP, Minister of

Foreign Affairs

Mozambique: Honourable Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo, Minister

of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Kingdom of Eswatini: Ms. Thabisile G. Mlangeni, Principal Secretary, Ministry of

Economic Planning and Development

The Executive Secretary of SADC also attended the Summit.

Summit expressed concern at the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the Eastern DRC and the reported resumption of attacks and occupation of territory by the M23, in clear violation of the Cease Fire.

Summit provided strategic guidance on the deployment of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) to restore peace and security in the country.

The Summit commended Member States that have committed additional pledges towards deploying the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

Summit reiterated the need for SADC to spearhead efforts towards mobilisation of resources for facilitating peace and security in the SADC Region. These efforts include reviving discussions to establish and operationalise the SADC Peace Fund and engaging International Cooperating Partners.

Summit received an update on the elections in the SADC Member States and noted the report of the SADC Election Observation Mission to the Harmonised Elections in the Republic of Zimbabwe held in August 2023, and the General Elections in the Kingdom of Eswatini in September 2023.

Summit wished the Republic of Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo peaceful and successful elections as the two SADC Member States hold their elections in November and December 2023, respectively, and reiterated SADC’s support through the deployment of the SADC Election Observation Mission.

Summit reiterated the urgent need for all stakeholders, in particular, political parties in the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Lesotho, to ensure that the reform process is brought to finality in the interest of national political, economic and security stability.

Summit commended the efforts by H.E. Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço as the designated facilitator by the African Union (AU) in bringing peace in the Eastern DRC.

Summit mandated the Chairperson of SADC, supported by the Organ Troika to intensify the diplomatic efforts between the DRC and Rwanda to bring lasting peace in the DRC.

Summit commended H.E. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, for his leadership in sustaining peace and security in the Region.

Summit extended its appreciation to the Chairperson of SADC, H.E. Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, for successfully hosting the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

The Chairperson of SADC expressed gratitude to all Heads of State and Government for attending the Extraordinary Summit and for their unwavering commitment to peace, security, and development of the SADC region.

Done on 04 November 2023

Luanda, Angola

