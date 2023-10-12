What the SADC Electoral Observation Mission final report says about Zimbabwe elections

The Southern African Development Community Electoral Observation Mission final report, which has now been released, says any grievances to do with the just ended elections should be channelled through the appropriate legal processes to ensure the exhaustion of domestic legal remedies.

This flies in the face of those who have been calling for fresh elections or SADC and the African Union to intervene as well as those who have been calling for the setting up of a National Transitional Authority.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has rejected the results of the presidential elections and has called for fresh elections but did not challenge the results in court saying that the judiciary was captured.

Below are the recommendations and conclusion of the report.

Continued next page

(158 VIEWS)