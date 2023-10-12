What the SADC Electoral Observation Mission final report says about...

Stories

Trending

What the SADC Electoral Observation Mission final report says about Zimbabwe elections

0

The Southern African Development Community Electoral Observation Mission final report, which has now been released, says any grievances to do with the just ended elections should be channelled through the appropriate legal processes to ensure the exhaustion of domestic legal remedies.

This flies in the face of those who have been calling for fresh elections or SADC and the African Union to intervene as well as those who have been calling for the setting up of a National Transitional Authority.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has rejected the results of the presidential elections and has called for fresh elections but did not challenge the results in court saying that the judiciary was captured.

Below are the recommendations and conclusion of the report.

Continued next page

(158 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in