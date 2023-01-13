What Parliament Ad Hoc Committee said about delimitation report- full report

The Ad Hoc Committee that was appointed by Parliament to analyse the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission preliminary report on the delimitation exercise today said while it appreciated that it is not possible for ZEC to meet the expectations of all the stakeholders in this exercise, it is Its considered view that all the issues raised in its report, particularly those that are inconsistent with provisions of section 161 of the Constitution, will be resolved before the finalisation of the report on the delimitation exercise.

“As espoused in section 119 of the Constitution, Parliament has an obligation to protect the Constitution and ensure that the State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level, act constitutionally and in the national interest,” the committee said.

Below is its full report:

REPORT OF THE AD HOC COMMITTEE ON THE ANALYSIS OF THE ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION 2022 PRELIMINARY REPORT ON THE DELIMITATION EXERCISE

HON. TOGAREPI: I move the motion standing in my name that this House considers and adopts the Report of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Analysis of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission 2022 Preliminary Report on the Delimitation Exercise.

HON. TEKESHE: I second.

HON. TOGAREPI: Order of Appointment and Mr. Speaker’s Announcement:

On Friday, 6th January 2023, the Acting Speaker announced that the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders had appointed the following Members of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Analysis of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission 2022

Preliminary Report on the Delimitation Exercise:

Madiwa; Mpame; Musanhi;

Sen. T. V. Muzenda;

Sen. D. Mwonzora;

Ncube; Ndebele; Nduna;

Sen. Dr. D. P. Parirenyatwa;

Sen. Chief Siansali;

D. Sibanda; Tekeshe and Togarepi

1.0 INTRODUCTION

On Friday, the 6th of January 2023, His Excellency the President, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa summoned Parliament to sit to receive and consider the 2022 Preliminary Delimitation Report in terms of Section 110 (2) (c). The Report was tabled in Houses by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi. Consequently, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders appointed an Ad Hoc Committee on the Analysis of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission 2022 Preliminary Report on the Delimitation Exercise.

