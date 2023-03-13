What does this really mean about Chamisa?

What does this really mean about Chamisa?

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s modus operandi as the country heads for elections most likely in August has left a lot of people perplexed.

Bulawayo24News quotes unnamed CCC senior officials as saying that Chamisa is going to the elections with a structureless party because he wants to fulfil his ambition of being “more powerful” than former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe “multiplied by three”. 

What does this really mean -more powerful than Mugabe multiplied by three!!!

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

