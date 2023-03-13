What does this really mean about Chamisa?

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s modus operandi as the country heads for elections most likely in August has left a lot of people perplexed.

Bulawayo24News quotes unnamed CCC senior officials as saying that Chamisa is going to the elections with a structureless party because he wants to fulfil his ambition of being “more powerful” than former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe “multiplied by three”.

What does this really mean -more powerful than Mugabe multiplied by three!!!

