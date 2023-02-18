What does this judgement mean for Zimbabweans whose US dollar...

Stories

What does this judgement mean for Zimbabweans whose US dollar accounts were liquidated in 2018?

-2

A High Court ruling on Wednesday in which Justice Joseph Mafusire ordered the Central Africa Building Society (CABS) to pay back architects, Stone/Beattie Studio Partnership, US$142 000 which was liquidated into Zimbabwe dollars raises a lot of questions as to what will happen to other US accounts that were liquidated when Zimbabwe re-introduced the local currency in 2018.

Mafusire said the conversion was unconstitutional.

The architects sued CABS as well as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Finance saying that if their banker did not pay, then the central bank and treasury should.

Below is the full judgement.

We welcome comments from those with a legal background.

Continued next page

(261 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-2
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in