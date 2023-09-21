Watch: Ramaphosa says SADC observers never said Zimbabwe elections were...

Stories

Watch: Ramaphosa says SADC observers never said Zimbabwe elections were invalid, unfree and unfair

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Southern African Development Community Election Observer Mission ever said Zimbabwe’s elections last month were invalid, unfree and unfair.

He told the South African Broadcasting Corporation that there were indeed challenges but this was a preliminary report which would have to be tabled to SADC after which Zimbabwe and the observer mission would be asked to make their representations.

Ramaphosa is at the United Nations where he has once again called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

Charles Rukuni

