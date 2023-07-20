Valerio becomes only female candidate in Zimbabwe presidential elections

Elisabeth Valerio, leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance party, yesterday won her appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify her from registering as a presidential candidate in next month’s elections.

Zimbabwe is holding presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on 23 August to choose new representatives for the next five years.

Valerio’s registration as a candidate was rejected by the elections body after submitting partial bank proof of payment of the required nomination fees.

In its ruling, the High Court said ZEC had made a mistake in refusing to accept her nomination papers, and ordered it to take all necessary steps to ensure that she was registered and that her name appeared on the presidential ballot paper as one of the candidates.

Her lawyer, Alec Muchadehama told journalists that Valerio, the only female presidential candidate among 10, would be contesting for Zimbabwe’s top job on 23 August.

“We had appealed against ZEC’s refusal to register president Valerio on the ballot paper. So our appeal was successful. The court ruled that what ZEC had done was incorrect, so ZEC is supposed to take all necessary steps to make sure that she is registered on the ballot paper,” he said.

Other candidates for the nation’s top job are President Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party, Douglas Mwonzora, Trust Chikohora, Lovemore Madhuku, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Joseph Makamba Busha, Wilson Harry, Wilbert Mubaiwa and Gwinyai Muzorewa.

Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere was disqualified by the High Court after successfully registering to contest for the presidency in the election.

In the last general elections in 2018, a record number of 23 presidential candidates, including unknown politicians, contested. But this time around, the number of presidential candidates reduced by almost half, in part due to high registration fees required.

Presidential aspirants required USD20 000 to register to take part in the vote.-New Ziana

