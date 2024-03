US reduces Zimbabwe sanctions list to 11

The United States has lifted sanctiosn on the majority of Zimbabwean politicians and companies leaving on 11 including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

It has also extended sanctions on businessman Kuda Tagwirei and his wife Sandra Mpunga.

Below is the list of those stillon US sanctions:

The following changes have been made to OFAC’s SDN List:

CHIMUKA, Obey, 25 Northolt Bluffhill, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Jan 1975; POB Makoni, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport EN899508 (Zimbabwe) expires 15 Mar 2026; National ID No. 58158115R42 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond; Linked To: FOSSIL AGRO; Linked To: FOSSIL CONTRACTING). -to- CHIMUKA, Obey, 25 Northolt Bluffhill, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Jan 1975; POB Makoni, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport EN899508 (Zimbabwe) expires 15 Mar 2026; National ID No. 58158115R42 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG] (Linked To: FOSSIL CONTRACTING; Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond).

CHIWENGA, Constantine Gureya; DOB 25 Aug 1956; Passport AD000263 (Zimbabwe); Lt. General, Commander of Zimbabwe Defense Forces (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- CHIWENGA, Constantino Guveya (a.k.a. CHIWENGA, Constantine Gureya; a.k.a. CHIWENGA, Constantino; a.k.a. CHIWENGA, Constantino D.N.G.), Zimbabwe; DOB 25 Aug 1956; POB Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG].

FOSSIL AGRO (a.k.a. FOSSIL AGRO (PRIVATE) LIMITED), 42 McChlery Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe; 521 Access Road, Msasa Industrial Area, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://fossilagro.com/; Organization Type: Post-harvest crop activities [ZIMBABWE]. -to- FOSSIL AGRO (a.k.a. FOSSIL AGRO PRIVATE LIMITED), 42 McChlery Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe; 521 Access Road, Msasa Industrial Area, Harare, Zimbabwe; Organization Established Date 2016; Organization Type: Support activities for crop production; Target Type Private Company [GLOMAG] (Linked To: SAKUNDA HOLDINGS).

FOSSIL CONTRACTING, 5 Loreley Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe; 5 Loreley Close, Beverly, Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://www.fossilcontracting.org/; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2010; Organization Type: Construction of other civil engineering projects; Business Number 200114146 (Zimbabwe); Registration Number 5268/2011 (Zimbabwe) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- FOSSIL CONTRACTING (a.k.a. FOSSIL CONTRACTING PRIVATE LIMITED), 5 Loreley Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe; 5, Loreley Close, Beverly, Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://www.fossilcontracting.org/; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2010; Organization Type: Construction of other civil engineering projects; Business Number 200114146 (Zimbabwe); Registration Number 5268/2011 (Zimbabwe) [GLOMAG].

MATANGA, Godwin; DOB 05 Feb 1962; Passport ZL042663 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Police Commissioner (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MATANGA, Tandabantu Godwin (a.k.a. MATANGA, Godwin), Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 05 Feb 1962; POB Chipinge, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; National ID No. 75128777N13 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].

MNANGAGWA, Emmerson Dambudzo; DOB 15 Sep 1946; Passport AD00060 (Zimbabwe); Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MNANGAGWA, Emmerson Dambudzo (a.k.a. MNANGAGWA, Emmerson; a.k.a. “CROCODILE”), Munhumutapa Building, Corner of Second and Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; 1 Chancellor Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Sep 1946; alt. DOB 15 Sep 1942; POB Zvishavane, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport AD005831 (Zimbabwe) issued 11 Jan 2018 expires 10 Jan 2028; alt. Passport AD006846 (Zimbabwe) issued 04 Feb 2020 expires 03 Feb 2025; National ID No. 63450183P67 (Zimbabwe); President of Zimbabwe (individual) [GLOMAG].

MPUNGA, Sandra, 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Nov 1971; POB Mutasa, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Female; Passport DN056388 (Zimbabwe) expires 16 Oct 2022; National ID No. 63846615T50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond). -to- MPUNGA, Sandra, 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Nov 1971; POB Mutasa, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Female; Passport DN056388 (Zimbabwe) expires 16 Oct 2022; National ID No. 63846615T50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG] (Linked To: SAKUNDA HOLDINGS).

MUCHINGURI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange, 15 Moorherist Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 14 Dec 1958; Minister of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MUCHINGURI, Oppah Charm Zvipange (a.k.a. MUCHINGURI KASHIRI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange; a.k.a. MUCHINGURI, Oppah; a.k.a. MUCHINGURI, Oppah Chamu Zvipange), 2 Tedder Road, Greendale, Harare 263, Zimbabwe; DOB 14 Dec 1958; POB Mutare, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Female; National ID No. 63741411R50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].

MUTAMBA, Stephen, 192 Baines Ave., Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 23 Oct 1961; POB Harare, Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport FN460001 (Zimbabwe); National ID No. 58004069A83 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Commissioner General, Administration, Zimbabwe Republic of Police (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- MUTAMBA, Stephen, 192 Baines Ave., Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 23 Oct 1961; POB Harare, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport FN460001 (Zimbabwe); National ID No. 58004069A83 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].

NCUBE, Owen, Zimbabwe; DOB 17 Apr 1968; Gender Male (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- NCUBE, Owen, Zimbabwe; DOB 17 Apr 1968; nationality Zimbabwe; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG].

SAKUNDA HOLDINGS (a.k.a. SAKUNDA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED), Samora Machel Avenue No. 45 (between J. Nyerere Way and L. Takawira Street), 4th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Floors, Century Towers, Harare, Zimbabwe; Organization Established Date 2005 [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond). -to- SAKUNDA HOLDINGS (a.k.a. SAKUNDA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED), Samora Machel Avenue No. 45 (between J. Nyerere Way and L. Takawira Street), 4th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Floors, Century Towers, Harare, Zimbabwe; Number 5 Beit Road, Milton Park, Harare, Zimbabwe; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2005; alt. Organization Established Date 28 Nov 2005; Organization Type: Activities of holding companies; Business Registration Number 19561/2005 (Zimbabwe) [GLOMAG] (Linked To: TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond).

TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond (a.k.a. TAGWIREI, Kuda), 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 12 Feb 1969; POB Shurugwi, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; alt. nationality South Africa; Gender Male; Passport FN920256 (Zimbabwe) issued 02 Jul 2019 expires 01 Jul 2029; National ID No. 29135894Z66 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. -to- TAGWIREI, Kudakwashe Regimond (a.k.a. TAGWIREI, Kuda), 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 12 Feb 1969; POB Shurugwi, Midlands, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; alt. nationality South Africa; Gender Male; Passport FN920256 (Zimbabwe) issued 02 Jul 2019 expires 01 Jul 2029; National ID No. 29135894Z66 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [GLOMAG].

