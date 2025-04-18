US looking forward to reinforcing business and commercial ties with Zimbabwe

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio today said the United States is looking forward to reinforcing business and commercial ties with Zimbabwe.

In a message to mark Zimbabwe’s 45th independence celebrations today, Rubio said through rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms the two countries can create better opportunities for their people to prosper.

“On behalf of the government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 45th anniversary of your country’s independence,” he said.

“The United States recognizes the spirit and strength of the Zimbabwean people on this commemoration of your fight for freedom.

“We look forward to reinforcing our business and commercial ties, supported by our countries’ democratic institutions.

“Through rule of law and respect for our fundamental freedoms, we can create better opportunities for our peoples to prosper.

“We wish all Zimbabweans a very happy Independence Day.”

The United States lifted sanctions on designated individuals and companies last year but still maintains sanctions on 11 people and companies including President Mnangagwa and his wife under the Global Magnitsky programme.

It recently imposed tariffs of 18% on Zimbabwe goods but Zimbabwe removed all tariffs on US goods.

Zimbabwe has strategic minerals that the US wants for its economy such as lithium which is critical for electric vehicles.

The world’s richest man, South African born Elon Musk, now a United States citizen and one of US President Donald Trump’s key advisors, used to own the biggest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, Tesla, but the top position has now been taken over by Chinese company, BYD.

Chinese companies currently dominate lithium mining in Zimbabwe.

