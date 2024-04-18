US congratulates Zimbabwe on its 44th anniversary, but maintains sanctions on the country

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated Zimbabwe on its 44th independence anniversary which is being held in Buhera today.

“We remain committed to partnering with the people of Zimbabwe as you endeavor toward a more just, equitable, and healthy society,” Blinken said.

“The United States is pleased to support Zimbabwean efforts to promote democracy and respect for human rights. As you celebrate your independence, please know our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures.

“We wish the very best for the people of Zimbabwe.”

Normally, congratulatory messages go to the President and the people of the country but Blinken’s message is directed at the people and does not mention President Mnangagwa.

The United States lifted sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe in 2003 but introduced new sanctions on 11 individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and three entities under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The US still maintains the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act which has paralysed Zimbabwe’s economy as it prevents the country from accessing international credit which is crucial for development.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba yesterday said there is nothing to celebrate about the United States’s move on Zimbabwe sanctions, adding the sanctions must be lifted in toto.

The US insists it does not have sanctions on Zimbabwe but on individuals, something that has been refuted by the United Nations which argues that the sanctions are affecting ordinary Zimbabweans especially the poor.

