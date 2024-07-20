US ambassador to Zimbabwe says I did not come here to play golf

United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont says she did not come to Zimbabwe to play golf but to solve problems.

She told the United States propaganda channel, Voice of America: “I didn’t come here to golf. I came here to solve problems. And we can’t do that without real conversation.”

Tremonth was confirmed US ambassador to Zimbabwe on 2 May this year but only presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

She is a career diplomat who joined the United States foreign service in 1992.

She has served as:

Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires in Stockholm, Sweden;

Assistance Coordinator and Deputy Chief of Mission in Kyiv, Ukraine;

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus;

Deputy Director for NATO Policy in the State Department’s European Bureau;

Political-Economic Counselor in Lusaka, Zambia;

Political-military officer at the US embassies in London and Ankara;

State Department Operations Center;

US Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius; and

US Consulate General in Calgary, Canada.

