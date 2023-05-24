UK not sure yet if it will send observers to...

Stories

Trending

UK not sure yet if it will send observers to Zimbabwe elections

0

The United Kingdom is not sure yet whether it will send observers to Zimbabwe’s elections in August because invitations will not be issued until the election date has been announced.

Responding to a question in the UK Parliament yesterday Minister for Africa, Andrew Mitchell, said the UK was working alongside international partners to prepare support for domestic and international election observation missions. 

“However, in line with Zimbabwe’s constitution and standard practice, invitations for observation missions will not be issued by the Government of Zimbabwe until the election date is announced,” he said. 

“Alongside a small British Embassy Harare electoral monitoring mission, we hope to see larger electoral missions from the African Union, Southern African Development Community, EU, Commonwealth, US and international and domestic NGOs.”

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not yet proclaimed the date for elections yet but they have to be held before 26 August.

It had been widely expected that he would announce the election date this month, but unless he does so this week, the next government gazette will be in June.

(65 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in