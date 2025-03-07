UK embassy official attended Zimbabwe journalist bail application

The United Kingdom is monitoring the arrest and detention of Zimbabwe journalist Blessed Mhlanga and an official from its embassy in Harare attended Mhlanga’s bail application hearing on 28 February.

This was said yesterday Lord Collins of Highbury, Parliamentary under-secretary in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office after Lord Oates had asked what assessment the UK government had made of press freedom and freedom of expression in Zimbabwe following Mhlanga’s detention.

“An official from our Embassy in Harare attended Mhlanga’s bail application hearing on 28 February. We continue to call for freedom of expression, as well as the rule of law and due process, to be respected in line with Zimbabwe’s constitution,” Lord Collins said.

Mhlanga was arrested on 25 February and was remanded to 14 March when he will be charged with inciting violence.

This is in connection with interviews he had with war veteran Blessed Geza who said among other things that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had failed and must step down immediately.

Geza was expelled from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front for disloyalty after the party’s politburo meeting on Wednesday.

