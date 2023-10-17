Tshabangu’s gripe with Chamisa was way before the elections- Watch

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu’s gripe with party leader Nelson Chamisa was way before the 23 August elections.

Tshabangu, who has been discredited by Chamisa, was apparently heavily involved in party affairs and was bitter about the imposition of candidates in Bulawayo and Matebeleland.

He said this clearly showed that Chamisa had no respect for the people of Matebeleland.

Exiled politician Jonathan Moyo has pointed out the same thing saying this is clearly reflected in the appointment of chairmen for Parliamentary portfolio committees announced last week.

The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, got 15 of the 22 chairmenships. But Moyo said out of the seven that CCC got, five were from Harare, one from Mashonaland West and one from Matebeleland North. There was none from Bulawayo where the party had a clean sweep winning all 12 seats.

“In a development that has raised eyebrows about CCC’s commitment to national values and regional balance, out of the seven portfolio committees that are chaired by its members in the National Assembly in Parliament, the beleaguered party assigned five to its Harare MPs,” Moyo wrote on his X handle.

“Of the remaining two out of the seven, one was assigned to an MP from Mashonaland West, and the other to an MP from Matabeleland North. With Harare province getting five out of the seven, the total exclusion of CCC MPs from Bulawayo province is particularly notable and problematic!”

