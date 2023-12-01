Tshabangu wins CCC legislators recall case again

Tshabangu wins CCC legislators recall case again

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has won the case in which he recalled Members of Parliament, Senators and councillors after the Supreme Court threw out an appeal by the CCC because it was fatally defective.

Tshabangu first won the case at the beginning of last month after Justice Munamato Mutevedzi ruled in his favour.

By-elections to fill the vacant seats will be held next week on 9 December.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today scheduled the next by-elections to fill vacancies created after Tshabangu recalled more legislators for 3 February.

The MPs recalled were party deputy spokesman Siziba Gift Ostallos, Chatiza Stephen, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei Willard, Chivero Admore, Mutasa Oliver and Chibaya Amos, who is currently the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Chibaya is said to have been offered perks that party leader Nelson Chamisa is envying.

Nominations for these by-elections have been set for 18 December.

 

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

