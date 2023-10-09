Tshabangu turns out to be a headache for Chamisa as Speaker approves recall of 15 MPs

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu who has been disowned by the party is turning into a headache for party leader Nelson Chamisa after all.

And it looks Chamisa expected this kind of trouble way before Tshabangu wrote to the Speaker of Parliament recalling at least 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors.

Chamisa wrote to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda on 11 September, four days after new Members of Parliament were sworn in, that any communication to do with the party’s elected Members of Parliament should come from his office and no one else.

