Tshabangu threatens to name and shame CCC MPs trying to bribe him

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has threatened to name and shame party leader Nelson Chamisa’s self-imposed CCC Members of Parliament whom he says are trying to bribe him to stop him from recalling them.

Tshabangu has already recalled 15 MPs and 17 councillors claiming that they were imposed by Chamisa at the expense of candidates that were selected by the people.

By-elections to fill their seats will be held on 9 December. Nominations are on 7 November.

CCC says the High Court will hear its case on the recalls on Thursday, 2 November.

Tshabangu issued the threat to expose the MPs trying to bribe him on his X handle where he said: “I will name and shame all Chamisa’s self imposed CCC MPs that are busy trying to bribe me for me to stop my operation restore democracy so I warn all of them to refrain from that nonsense because I’m a man on a mission and can’t be held back by anyone whatsoever,aluta continúa.”

He has also said that party deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba wanted a private meeting with him and that former secretary general of the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance Chalton Hwende, whois now chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, said he supported what he was doing.

Tshabangu says he does not hate Chamisa but wants to bring constitutionalism to the party.

(18 VIEWS)