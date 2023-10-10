Tshabangu strikes again

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has struck again this time recalling nine senators.

Senate president Mabel Chinomona told the upper house today that Tshabangu had notified her office that Helen Zivira, Gideon Shoko, Siphiwe Ncube, Felix Magalela, Tendai Sibanda, Joel Gabuza Gabbuza, Anastacia Moyo, Mativenga David Madzikana and David Antony Chimhini were no longer members of CCC and had been recalled.

Chinomona said that the law did not require her to adjudicate but compelled her to take action so she had informed the President and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the vacancies.

Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament and the seats have been declared vacant.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said Tshabangu was not a member of his party.

Tshabangu, it has now been disclosed, is Welshman Ncube’s young brother, clearly indicating that the issue could be much bigger than initially thought.

CCC cancelled a press conference it had organised today without giving any good reason.

Here is what transpired in the Senate:

THE HON. PRESIDENT OF SENATE: I wish to inform the House that on the 4th of October, I received a letter signed by Mr. W. Sengezo Tshabangu, who signed off as the Interim Secretary-General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party notifying me that the following Members ceased to be Members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party with effect from 3rd of October, 2023:

NAME PROVINCE

Helen Zivira : Bulawayo

Gideon Shoko : Bulawayo

Siphiwe Ncube : Bulawayo

Felix Magalela : Bulawayo

Tendai Sibanda : Matabeleland North

Joel Gabuza Gabbuza : Matabeleland North

Anastasia Moyo : Matabeleland North

Mativenga Godfrey Madzikana : Masvingo

David Antony Chimhini : Manicaland

Accordingly, Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe applies. It provides:-

“That a seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a Member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the Member has ceased to belong to it”

The law as indicated in Section 129 (1) (k) and related previous court rulings on similar matters, do not require me to adjudicate but compels Parliament to only action notification upon receipt of a letter of the recall. Accordingly, the necessary administrative measures have been taken to inform His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), of the existence of the vacancies in line with Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] as amended.

According to this announcement, if the Members are here, can they please leave the House.

Recalled Members left the Chamber.

