Tshabangu says “I don’t hate Chamisa, I am targeting criminals surrounding him”

Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu today said he does not hate party leader Nelson Chamisa but is targeting criminals surrounding him.

He also disclosed that party deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba, one of those who have discredited Tshabangu, had requested a secret meeting with him in Bulawayo but he is not entertaining that.

Tshabangu hit the headlines at the beginning of this month when he recalled 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors saying that he is the interim secretary-general of the party.

By-elections to fill the seats will be held on 9 December. Nominations close on 7 November.

Chamisa, Siziba and party spokesman Promise Mkwanazi all said that they did not know Tshabangu. He was an impostor and a Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front puppet bent on destroying CCC.

Pictures that are more than a year old, however, showed Tshabangu with Chamisa.

Tshabangu has vowed to reduce Chamisa to nothing but today he said: “Like I said, I don’t hate Advocate Nelson Chamisa but I’m against his way of doing things and I’m targeting criminals surrounding him, this young man has (Siziba) just requested for a secret meeting with me in Bulawayo which I will never do,I’ll expose people who want to play games with me.”

Siziba has not yet responded to Tshabangu’s claim that he sought a private meeting with him.

Some of Tshabangu’s followers accused him of aping ZANU-PF as this is what they said before removing President Robert Mugabe.

