Tshabangu says he is opposition to the core – he will not join or work with ZANU-PF

Self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Zimbabwe, Sengezo Tshabangu, who has caused havoc within the party by recalling legislators elected in August, says he is opposition to the core and has no intention of joining or working with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

He says he has no intention of leading the opposition party either but is just paving the way for democracy within the party.

Posting on his X handle, Tshabangu said: “For the record, I’m Opposition to the core,I don’t intend,not on a single day in my life,to neither join nor to work in with ZANU,I also don’t have future intentions of being a President of the People’s Movement (CCC) anyday, fellows, I’m just a democratic fighter and a real one.”

It is not clear whether the message is from Tshabangu or not as he has disowned all social media accounts in his name.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa has been completely overshadowed by Tshabangu but continues to promise change to his supporters.

The recalls by Tshabangu have cost the opposition dearly as ZANU-PF has increased its majority in the national assembly and is now only three seats short of attaining a two-thirds majority in the 280-member chamber which includes 210 elected members, 60 from the women’s quota and 10 from the youth quota.

The ruling party already has more than two-thirds of the elected seats.

It could gain three more seats at the by-elections due next month on 3 February.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

