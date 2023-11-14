Tshabangu recalls 13 more MPs and 5 Senators, but….

Self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled 13 more Members of Parliament and five Senators.

He recalled the legislators on Friday, 10 November, but the recalls were only effected in both houses today.

Among those recalled were deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba and chief whip Amos Chibaya.

Below is the full list:

Admore Chivero – Chegutu West Constituency; Stephen Chatiza – Goromonzi South Constituency; Gift Ostallos Siziba – Pelandaba Constituency; Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto – Seke Constituency; Oliver Mutasa – Zvimba East Constituency; Amos Chibaya – Mkoba North Constituency; Emma Muzondiwa – Midlands PR; Machirairwa Mugidho – Masvingo PR; Constance Chihota Mashonaland East PR; Monica Mukwada – Manicaland PR; Sekai Mungani – Midlands PR Linnet Mazingaidzo – Harare Province and Dephine Gutsa – Mashonaland East PR.

In the Senate Tshabangu recalled:

Sen Webster Maondera Harare Sen Jameson Timba Harare Sen Editor Matamisa Mashonaland West Sen Vongai Tome Harare Sen Ralph T Magunje Mashonaland West

Hwange Central legislator Daniel Molokela-Tsiye asked Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda whether he was aware of a High Court ruling that barred any further recalls.

Mudenda said he had not received a copy of the order and will only act when he gets it.

Tshabangu’s lawyers, however, said the ruling does not affect the recalls as they were made on Friday before the court ruling.

The case will be heard on 20 November.

