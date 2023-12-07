Tshabangu promises further recalls after winning case that MPs he recalled cannot contest by-elections

Drama within the Citizens Coalition for Change never ceases as High Court Judge Never Katiyo today ruled that legislators recalled by self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu cannot contest the elections scheduled for Saturday, 9 December.

Katiyo said the names of the candidates should not appear on the ballot papers which apparently have already been printed.

Tshabangu who is on cloud nine told the public to brace for more recalls very soon.

“Now that the Courts have ruled in my favour, its now game on as I said before that no amount of lawlessness can stop the wheels of Democracy, transparency, Unity and tolerance from unfolding, the ruling will propel us to another level,brace for more recalls very soon,aluta continúa,” he said on his X handle.

The by-elections which have been affected are only a day away.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed 3 February as the date for further by-elections to fill vacancies for six other legislators recalled by Tshabangu before a High Court order stopped him from making further recalls.

Tshabangu had earlier tweeted: “That’s logically contradictory, how can recalled MPs file nomination papers using credentials of the party that had recalled them,these uneducated Chamisa lawyers will be reduced after the final judgement,the fact that ZEC had already printed ballots papers does’nt hold any water.”

Below are the 22 candidates affected the Judge Katiyo’s order:

Continued next page

(34 VIEWS)