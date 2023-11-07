Tshabangu now going for Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu says the cleansing of the party is going to start after today’s nomination for candidates to fill seats made vacant after he recalled 15 Members of Parliament, nine Senators and 17 councillors and no one, including party leader Nelson Chamisa,will be spared.

The nomination court is sitting from 10am to 4pm today in Bulawayo, Harare and Matebeleland North.

“I’ve heard enough of your calls demanding a fair approach to the issue of cleansing our party and I’ll do just what the people want, just after the nomination court,my first port of call is on Chamisa’s rise to CCC Presidency and after that I’ll jump into his self imposed MPs,okay,” Tshabangu posted on his X handle.

Yesterday he said: “It must be clear that the democratic Struggle is still on and it doesn’t select who you’re,I’m going to bring transparency in our beloved opposition,no one and no place will be left behind in the process, Chamisa will be included as we’ll examine how he ascended to power,period.”

Tshabangu has been accused of being a Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front puppet but some argue that he has the backing of CCC members who were elected at the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance congress in 2019 but were sidelined when CCC was formed last year leaving only Chamisa as party leader with no lieutenants.

It is the lack of structures and a constitution that enabled Tshabangu to sneak in and wrest the title of interim secretary-general.

Judge Munamato Mutezedzi who threw out the court challenge by the legislators that were recalled by Tshabangu said it was not enough to just say Tshabangu was not a member of the party without any supporting documents.

