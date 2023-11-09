Tshabangu keeps his promise, recalls Harare mayor, CCC chief whip and spokesman

Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change, has kept his promise to clean up Harare and has recalled mayor Ian Makone, his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe, seven other councillors, 16 Members of Parliament and eight senators.

“My aim is to restore Constitutionalism,Democracy and indeed Tolerance, Ian Makone and his Deputy out,no one is invincible and I’ll pounce on anyone who thinks they’re untouchable,watch the space,no retreat no surrender as I’m currently in Harare,no stone will be left unturned,” he said on his X handle.

“For the record,the wave is unstoppable until we reach our desired destination of Constitutionalism,Democracy and Transparency,I publicly denounce nepotism,” he said in another message where he said he was recalling seven elected legislators including CCC chief whip Amos Chibaya and deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba.

Also on the list are eight senators and nine women elected under the women’s quarter.

The recalls for legislators and senators have not yet been confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament and President of the Senate.

Siziba told a press conference today that authorities should not take Tshabangu seriously because he was an impostor and CCC had filed a lawsuit against him to stop him from masquerading as CCC interim secretary general. He said the lawsuit was filed last month and Tshabangiu responded yesterday.

In another bizarre twist to the case Maxwell Omen Murindagomo wrote to the Minister of Local Government Winston Chitando and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission advising them that Tshabangu had been fired as interim secretary general. Murindangomo said he was the interim national chairman of CCC.

Tshabangu brushed off the letter dated 6 November saying: “This is something else,they think they can stop me from exercising my right as the Interim Secretary General,nothing will stop the wheels of Democracy to turn,remember all the Constitutional bodies that’s ZEC,Ministry of Local Gvt and the Parliament recognise me,lets go.”

