Tshabangu Hwende talk?

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu today said CCC legislator Chalton Hwende called him saying he is backing Tshabangu’s move to bring constitutionalism to the party.

Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament and 17 councillors and has been condemned by party leader Nelson Chamisa who says he is being used by the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

“I received a call from Hwende saying him and other MPs are backing his move but he can’t come out clear bcz he wants to protect his seat,he went on to say he’s the one who mobilised MPs to attend the handover Ceremony Yesterday in defiance of Chamisa’s disengagement foolishness,” Tshabangu said on his X handle.

CCC legislators yesterday attended the official handover of the new Parliament building which was officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The legislators boycotted Mnangagwa’s official opening of Parliament.

CCC announced on 11 October that its legislators were disengaging from Parliament for 14 days in protest against the recalling of its legislators.

The 14 days expired on 25 October.

CCC deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba announced the end of the disengagement yesterday.

Hwende was elected secretary general of the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance at its congress in 2019 and should have been the secretary general of CCC but Chamisa said CCC was a new party and no one was carrying over his or her post from the MDC-Alliance.

Hwende was appointed chairman of the powerful Public Accounts Committee in Parliament recently.

