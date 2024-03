Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has been confirmed a senator with effect from 1 March 2024.

This was confirmed by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba in yesterday’s government gazette.

Tshabangu was one of the nine senators nominated to fill vacancies caused by his recall of CCC legislators last year.

Citizens were given 14 days to file objections if they did not approve the nominations.

