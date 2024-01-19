Tshabangu clobbers Chamisa again

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has clobbered party leader Nelson Chamisa again after the court ordered that 23 candidates that filed their nomination papers in December last year contest as CCC candidates in the by-elections set for 3 February should not have their names on the ballot papers.

The 23 include Amos Chibaya who had been appointed to the powerful post of leader of opposition in Parliament as well as party deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziva.

The ruling was made by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda following an urgent application by Tshabangu who has vowed to bring sanity to the opposition party.

