To go or not to go- Mnangagwa in a quandary

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he is not going to contest a third term because he is a constitutionalist. But jingles on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television seem to tell a different story. They are all in praise of Baba Mnangagwa and his achievements. Nothing to really worry about at face value, but the underlying tone is that he should stay on to finish the development projects that he started.

Although the party said in one of its resolutions .. “that the President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF, His Excellency, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa’s term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of Zanu-PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030”, Mnangagwa is very worried. Latest pictures show that he has lost a few ounces, and a little sparkle, since the annual conference.

Ruling party legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa may have watered down the real reason why Mnangagwa decided not to contest a third term or extend his current term to 2030.

Chinamasa said immediately after the conference had passed a resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term: “I understand clearly the motivation behind the resolution. We have scored great achievements in a very short space of time under the leadership of His Excellency the President. So, I understand the motivation that these achievements must continue….

“However, our department was being asked if it is legally possible and the short answer I gave is that yes its legally possible but to achieve it we will need two separate constitutional amendments, one amendment to remove the presidential term that is fixed in the constitution, the next constitutional amendment should be to remove the disability that the constitution places on His Excellency to serve beyond 2028. The constitutional bills must be separate and each bill must be followed by a referendum……

“I thought on this referendum I should seek instructions from His Excellency the President to find out what his position is. I was given an answer but I was not satisfied. I asked again for a meeting mid-September and I was given the same answer. I asked for another meeting on Tuesday and I was given the same answer. He said he is a constitutionalist and will abide by the constitution which limits presidential terms and I have no intention of serving beyond 2028…..

“Of all the resolutions, this is the one that cannot be implemented without the express consent and agreement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It should be understood that this resolution will not proceed any further.”

Mnangagwa was told point blank at the party’s central committee meeting, three days earlier, that he should not go the Mugabe way. He has to leave at the end of his term to allow for smooth succession.

Mugabe ruled the country for 37 years, the first seven as Prime Minister and 30 as President. He was removed by the military in a “coup” that was not officially a coup as he finally resigned from office five days after the military takeover.

The military, then led by Constantino Chiwenga as commander of the Defence Forces, warned Mugabe and his lieutenants on 13 November that they were not happy with the way the ruling party and the country were being run.

“It is with humility and a heavy heart that we come before you to pronounce the indisputable reality that there is instability in ZANU-PF today and as a result anxiety in the country at large,” Chiwenga said.

