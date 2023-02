Thought fuel in Zimbabwe was expensive? Yes, it is if you compare with Libya where it sells for less than one South African rand a litre. No, if you compare with Hong Kong where it goes for R52.64 a litre.

According to Business Insider, South Africa, fuel sells for R21.38 in South Africa. The average world price is R23.34 and in Zimbabwe it sells for R24 a litre.

Cheapest fuel in Africa:

Continued next page –Price of fuel in neighbouring countries

(150 VIEWS)