Think life in Zimbabwe is the worst on earth! Take a look

Life may be tough for most Zimbabweans but in terms of income, Zimbabwe is better off than at least 17 other countries, according to data compiled by Visual Capitalist.

The data, collected from 108 countries, comparing the daily incomes of the richest 10% and the poorest 10%, shows that Zimbabwe is better off than at least four Southern African countries.

According to the data, 10% of the richest people in Zimbabwe have a daily income of $9.02 while the poorest earn $1.17.

Zimbabwe is better off than the Democratic Republic of Congo where the richest average $3.31 and the poorest 49 cents a day.

In Malawi the richest earn $3.81 and the poorest 74 cents.

Mozambique is next with $3.96 and 50 cents, respectively.

Zambia stands at $5.52 for the richest and 50 cents for the poorest.

Southern Africa’s power houses, South Africa and Botswana, were not included in the data set but South Africa has the greatest income inequality in the world.

For comparison, Luxembourg tops the list with $165.91 for the richest and $37.03 for the poorest.

The United States is in second place with $156.42 and $22.93 followed by Switzerland with $137.61 and 32.32,then Norway with $117.91 and $34.47,followed closely by Germany with $117.82 and $28.05.

The data report says there are many ways to compare countries economically, but each has shortcomings—GDP ignores population, while GDP per capita overlooks income distribution.

The report says while the per capita income is averaged across all people, including children and retirees, in practice, working adults are possibly earning about twice the listed amount to support their households.

