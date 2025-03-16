Taxed to death- 49 taxes that Zimbabweans pay
Zimbabweans are among the most taxed people in the World. According to fact-checking organisation, Zimfact, Zimbabweans pay nearly 50 taxes in one form or another.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says he is reviewing some of the country’s taxes during the next six months to enhance ease of doing business and make the country more investor-friendly.

Here are the taxes Zimbabweans currently pay.

  1. AIDS Levy
  2. Automated Financial Transactions Act
  3. Bookmakers Tax
  4. Capital Gains Tax
  5. Carbon Tax
  6. Corporate Tax
  7. Customs Duties
  8. Demutualisation Levy
  9. Domestic Minimum Top Up Tax
  10. Excise duty on the sale of second-hand vehicles
  11. Health Levy
  12. Intermediary Money Transfer Tax (IMTT)
  13. Levy on gross value of Lithium
  14. Levy on imported dairy products
  15. Levy on new cellphones
  16. Livestock Development Levy
  17. Mining Royalties
  18. NOCZIM debt redemption levy
  19. Non-residents Tax on royalties
  20. Non-residents Tax on fees
  21. Non-residents Tax on remittances
  22. PAYE
  23. Personal Income Tax
  24. Petroleum Importers Levy
  25. Plastic Carrier Bag Tax
  26. Presumptive Tax
  27. Profits Tax on mining
  28. Property or Insurance Commission Tax
  29. Rental and Development levy 
  30. Rental Income Tax
  31. Residents tax on Interest
  32. Shareholders Tax
  33. Special Excise duty on airtime
  34. Standards development fund
  35. Sugar Tax
  36. Surcharge on sale value of certain fast foods
  37. Tax on emerging sectors
  38. Tax on exercise of share options
  39. Tax on Gross Revenue
  40. Tax on non-executive directors’ fees
  41. Tax on Specific Services
  42. Taxation on emerging sectors
  43. Tourism Levy
  44. Tobacco Levy
  45. VAT
  46. Wealth Tax
  47. Withholding Tax
  48. Withholding Tax on betting
  49. ZIMDEF training levy

