Taxed to death- 49 taxes that Zimbabweans pay

Zimbabweans are among the most taxed people in the World. According to fact-checking organisation, Zimfact, Zimbabweans pay nearly 50 taxes in one form or another.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says he is reviewing some of the country’s taxes during the next six months to enhance ease of doing business and make the country more investor-friendly.

Here are the taxes Zimbabweans currently pay.

AIDS Levy Automated Financial Transactions Act Bookmakers Tax Capital Gains Tax Carbon Tax Corporate Tax Customs Duties Demutualisation Levy Domestic Minimum Top Up Tax Excise duty on the sale of second-hand vehicles Health Levy Intermediary Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) Levy on gross value of Lithium Levy on imported dairy products Levy on new cellphones Livestock Development Levy Mining Royalties NOCZIM debt redemption levy Non-residents Tax on royalties Non-residents Tax on fees Non-residents Tax on remittances PAYE Personal Income Tax Petroleum Importers Levy Plastic Carrier Bag Tax Presumptive Tax Profits Tax on mining Property or Insurance Commission Tax Rental and Development levy Rental Income Tax Residents tax on Interest Shareholders Tax Special Excise duty on airtime Standards development fund Sugar Tax Surcharge on sale value of certain fast foods Tax on emerging sectors Tax on exercise of share options Tax on Gross Revenue Tax on non-executive directors’ fees Tax on Specific Services Taxation on emerging sectors Tourism Levy Tobacco Levy VAT Wealth Tax Withholding Tax Withholding Tax on betting ZIMDEF training levy

