Spared but it’s not over yet for 80-year-old plot holders from Mutasa

Six plot holders at Irene Township in Mutasa who were told that they would be evicted from their plots which they bought in the 1980s were spared after their lawyers made an urgent application to stop the eviction. But they now have to pay a bill of $7 000.

The six plot holders are part of a group of 12 who bought their plots just after independence and were promised that they would be given their title deeds once the remainder of the plots at the township had been sold.

A Mutare developer, Ferro Consulting, bought the remainder of Irene Farm in 1999 and is now demanding hefty “development” fees to give them their title deeds. They are required to pay between $26 000 and $50 000 for the plots depending on its size.

The plot holders say the developer did not do any work at their plots. They are also disputing a court order that the company obtained in December saying that they were forced to sign the papers under duress after being locked in court for more than 8 hours while their case was being heard in chambers.

Five plot holders have given in to the developer’s demands but six are challenging the court’s decision.

Their lawyers filed an application seeking rescission of the order on 11 June.

Ferro Consulting served some of the plot holders eviction notices on 12 June, giving them five days to leave.

There was panic on Tuesday as the plot holders waited in anticipation to be evicted only to be told that their lawyers had filed papers to stop the eviction.

Most of the plot holders are over 80 with the oldest, Charles Mukosera, turning 88 in August. Mukosera is now disabled. He has lost his feet, his hand and some fingers. He cannot walk and is now on a wheelchair.

The six plot holders have already paid $14 000 in legal fees but they have an outstanding bill of $7 000.

Only three of the six are footing the legal bills but now they are strained. They have, however, vowed to continue their fight.

One of the plot holders, Dorcas Makaya, who bought her plot with her husband in April 1980, but is now widowed, told The Insider after being served with a bill of $47 213.25 to pay development costs to get her title deeds: “This is going to kill me either physically or mentally because there is no way I can ever get this kind of money.”

Mrs Makaya, who celebrated her 80th birthday in September last year said. “I now get palpitations whenever I think about what is going to happen to me. I hardly sleep at all. I worked for the government as a teacher for 38 years from 1968 and have lived at this plot for 45 years. But I am now going to lose all that because I am a small person. No one is listening to us.”

Mrs Makaya heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday after learning that the eviction had been stopped: “I am going to sleep peacefully tonight,” she said, “but for how long?”

