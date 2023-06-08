South Africa extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits to December 2023- details

Stories

Trending

South Africa extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits to December 2023- details

0

The South African government has extended Zimbabwe Exemption Permits, which were expiring at the end of this month, to the end of the year.

The decision has irked some critics who view it as an extension of a lifeline to the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front ahead of the elections on 23 August.

Only 178 000 Zimbabweans have ZEPs and only registered voters can participate in the poll within their registered constituencies.

Here are the details of the extension:

Continued next page

(44 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in