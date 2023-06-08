South Africa extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits to December 2023- details

The South African government has extended Zimbabwe Exemption Permits, which were expiring at the end of this month, to the end of the year.

The decision has irked some critics who view it as an extension of a lifeline to the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front ahead of the elections on 23 August.

Only 178 000 Zimbabweans have ZEPs and only registered voters can participate in the poll within their registered constituencies.

Here are the details of the extension:

