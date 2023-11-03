Some incidents of violence against the opposition have always been questionable

Some reports of violence against the opposition have always been questionable.

The United States embassy in Harare said this 15 years ago adding that when one of those dealing with cases of violence against the opposition sought to discuss this with NelsonChamisa, who was the opposition spokesman at the time, he refused.

According to a wikileaks cable sent to Washington on 7 November 2008, one of the reports that could not be verified was staged just before a Southern African Development Community summit.

The social media was yesterday awash with reports that opposition legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore was abducted by gunmen wielding AK rifles and later released.

Ngadziore, however, managed to take a video of the people responsible.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has promised to write on the abduction.

SADC is meeting in Angola tomorrow to discuss the security situation in the region including the elections held in Zimbabwe in August.

In his opening remarks on Tuesday, SADC chairman, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, described Zimbabwe’s elections as exemplary.

