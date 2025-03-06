Slight improvement in attendance of ministers for question time

There was a slight improvement in the attendance of ministers and their deputies for question time yesterday.

A total of 18 ministers, deputies and vice-president filed apologies with the Speaker yesterday, an improvement from 24 who were absent last week.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda last week said he was ordering Parliament to investigate why some ministers consistently sent in apologies for not attending question time.

Below is the list of those who sent in apologies yesterday:

Hon. Gen. Rtd. Dr. C.D.G.N. Chiwenga, Vice President; Hon. Col. Rtd. K.C.D. Mohadi, Vice President; Hon. O. C. Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Defence; Hon. Prof. M. Ncube, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Hon. Dr. S.G. Nyoni, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife; Hon. T. Machakaire, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. Prof. Dr. A. Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Hon T. A. Mavetera, Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services; Hon Dr. F. M. Shava, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development; Hon. M. N. Ndlovu, Minister of Industry and Commerce; Hon. T. Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Hon. K. D. Mnangagwa, Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Hon. J. Mhlanga, Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Hon. O. Mazungunye, Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Hon. A. Gata, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Hon. R. Modi, Deputy Ministry of Industry and Commerce; Hon. Simbanegavi, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development; Hon. V. Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

