Six reasons why Zimbabwe needs a law on community ownership schemes

Mashonaland West proportional representation legislator Mutsa Murombedzi has given six reasons why the law to introduce community ownership schemes should be welcomed.

“It ensures that the wealth derived from Zimbabwean soil benefits Zimbabweans first and foremost,” she said in her contribution to the debate on the proposed Act yesterday..

“The people of Zimbabwe have waited long enough. It is time to compel all companies operating on our land to invest in the communities that sustain them.

“This is a call for justice, fairness and sustainable development. I therefore urge this House to support the motion for enacting community social benefit schemes without delay,” she said.

Here is Murombedzi’s full contribution:

HON. MUROMBEDZI: I rise to lend my full support to the motion advocating for the enactment of community social benefit schemes across all sectors of our economy. This motion is not just timely but it is necessary. It seeks to correct the long-standing imbalance where companies extract wealth from our communities while leaving behind poverty and underdevelopment.

Firstly, Madam Speaker, the constitutional obligation for community development, the motion is firmly grounded in our supreme law. Chapter 2, section 13, subsection 4 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe explicitly mandates that the State must ensure that local communities benefit from the resources in their areas. This motion gives life to that provision by requiring companies to contribute 5% of their profits directly to community development through community-led committees. Moreover, Section 13, subsection 2 emphasises community participation in development planning, which this motion upholds by ensuring that community social benefit committees will be established in each constituency to prioritise and oversee projects.

Secondly, beyond the mining sector, all sectors must contribute. While the Mines and Mineral Amendment Bill has addressed community share ownership for mining companies, this motion rightly expands the principle to other critical sectors, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and construction. These industries also exploit community resources, yet they escape any structured obligation to give back. Let us not forget that these industries often leave behind environmental degradation, polluted water sources, damaged roads and depleted natural resources. It is only fair that they contribute to restoring and improving the communities they profit from.

Third is the failure of voluntary corporate social responsibility, (CSR). Madam Speaker, voluntary corporate social responsibility has failed our people. Most companies either contribute token amounts or nothing at all. By making the Community Social Benefit Scheme compulsory, this motion ensures that communities finally receive tangible returns on the resources extracted from their lands.

