Sikhala takes a jibe at Chamisa

Stories

Trending

Sikhala takes a jibe at Chamisa

0

Opposition leader Job Sikhala, who was released from prison last month after nearly 600 days on remand, has taken a jibe at former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa whom he accused of being a dictator.

Posting on his X handle today, Sikhala said Chamisa and other opposition leaders had reneged on the request by Morgan Tsvangirai,founding president of the Movement for Democratic Change, just before he died that they must remain united.

“Before Save died, he challenged us  to remain united against ZanuPF and shun all forms of dictatorship, self-centeredness and to uphold Constitutionalism  but surprisingly,some have forgotten those wise words,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala, who like Chamisa, has not yet indicated whether he is forming a new political party or not, added: “’ll never follow dictators, let them have a test of their own medicine.”

Chamisa resigned from the CCC last month but has not yet formed a new party though he has changed colours from yellow to blue.

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of CCC, whose recall of legislators elected in August forced Chamisa to resign, told Sikhala: “You now see the truth,I once told you this when you were not on the ground but you thought it was a joke.”

An Antony Nhundu, however, said this was a parody account. Job Sikhala had disowned it.

The post attracted a lot of responses from Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politicians now on the periphery like Didymus Mutasa, who said: “Zimbabwe will never have any solid opposition under these small greedy University politicians.”
Former legislator Jozeph Chinotimba commented: “Opposition yenyu iyi mahumbwe oga oga.”

Ignatius MC Chombo, a former minister, added: ”Well,the Opposition is on sixes and sevens.”

A Taurai Nyeredzi responded: “Chero mukabatana nhasi mukatora power ku zanu zvatoratidza kuti pamberi apo munoita rumwe rumwe nokuti masangana variku tester ma medicine avo.”

(76 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in