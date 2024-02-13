Sikhala takes a jibe at Chamisa

Opposition leader Job Sikhala, who was released from prison last month after nearly 600 days on remand, has taken a jibe at former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa whom he accused of being a dictator.

Posting on his X handle today, Sikhala said Chamisa and other opposition leaders had reneged on the request by Morgan Tsvangirai,founding president of the Movement for Democratic Change, just before he died that they must remain united.

“Before Save died, he challenged us to remain united against ZanuPF and shun all forms of dictatorship, self-centeredness and to uphold Constitutionalism but surprisingly,some have forgotten those wise words,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala, who like Chamisa, has not yet indicated whether he is forming a new political party or not, added: “’ll never follow dictators, let them have a test of their own medicine.”

Chamisa resigned from the CCC last month but has not yet formed a new party though he has changed colours from yellow to blue.

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of CCC, whose recall of legislators elected in August forced Chamisa to resign, told Sikhala: “You now see the truth,I once told you this when you were not on the ground but you thought it was a joke.”

An Antony Nhundu, however, said this was a parody account. Job Sikhala had disowned it.

The post attracted a lot of responses from Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politicians now on the periphery like Didymus Mutasa, who said: “Zimbabwe will never have any solid opposition under these small greedy University politicians.”

Former legislator Jozeph Chinotimba commented: “Opposition yenyu iyi mahumbwe oga oga.”

Ignatius MC Chombo, a former minister, added: ”Well,the Opposition is on sixes and sevens.”

A Taurai Nyeredzi responded: “Chero mukabatana nhasi mukatora power ku zanu zvatoratidza kuti pamberi apo munoita rumwe rumwe nokuti masangana variku tester ma medicine avo.”

(76 VIEWS)